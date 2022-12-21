5G Network Services Launched In Manipur 

NET Web Desk

In an effort to boost digital connectivity, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh on Wednesday inaugurated the 5G Network Services at CM’s Secretariat in Imphal.

With the initiative, Airtel has now become the first operator to launch 5G services in Northeast India.

The 5G services will provide seamless coverage across remote areas of the northeastern state, enhancing energy, spectrum & network efficiency. It will play a crucial role in ensuring technology advances across the region, thereby promoting Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) and more.

In the meantime, the services will improve quality and access to healthcare facilities by ensuring medical aid in remote areas, tele-health, specialized healthcare at primary care centres and connecting them to specialty hospitals.

According to the Manipur CM, it will also deliver improved user experience in a wide range of sectors including agriculture, education, health, transport, traffic management, smart cities, smart homes, and multiple applications of IoT (Internet of Things).

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM wrote “Delighted to launch 5G Network in Manipur, for the first time in NE Telecom Circle. It will deliver improved user experience in sectors including agriculture, education, health, transport, traffic management, smart cities, smart homes, and multiple applications of IoT.”