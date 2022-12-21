Arunachal Health Department Instructed To Ramp Up Genome Sequencing; Due To Surge In COVID Cases Globally 

NET Web Desk

Due to the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases across several nations, the Arunachal government has instructed the district health authorities to ensure genome sequencing of samples testing positive for the virus.

According to the State Surveillance Officer (SSO) – Dr. Lobsang Jampa asserted that “We will continue with testing and any sample testing positive for Coronavirus will be sent for genome sequencing as instructed by the Union Health Ministry for timely detection of newer variants.”

The Union Health Secretary – Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to all the states and Union territories (UTs) on Tuesday, directed to ensure that the possible samples of all positive cases, on a daily basis, are sent to the designated Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network, Genome Sequencing Laboratories (IGSLs) that are mapped to the states and UTs.

It is worth noting that Japan, United States of America (USA), Republic of Korea, Brazil and China have witnessed a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases.

Jampa added that the state currently has only one COVID-19 case that was detected through Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).

“We will have to reactivate our RT-PCR laboratory and if any sample tests positive for the virus, it will be sent for genome sequencing. Testing is regularly going on in low scale. We will intensify it after getting necessary instructions from the Centre. We have written to all the district health authorities to be on alert. Therefore, it would be too early to go for stringent measures,” he added.

Arunachal Pradesh reported 66,890 COVID-19 cases, while 296 people succumbed to the infection in the northeastern state.