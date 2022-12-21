Assam CM Inaugurates JICA-Assisted ‘Guwahati Water Supply Project’

In order to provide affordable and continuous (24×7) water supply to the Guwahati Metropolitan Area, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-assisted ‘Guwahati Water Supply Project’.
The inaugural ceremony was graced by the Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs & Irrigation – Ashok Singhal, senior officials from JICA and Assam Government.
It is worth noting that the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is implementing the project through the independent Project Management Consultant/Implementation Units (PMC/PIU).
Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “In a major step towards meeting drinking water requirement in the city, partially commissioned JICA-assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project with a capacity to supply water to 13,000 households. My heartfelt gratitude to JICA & Government of Japan for their support to the project.”
He further assured “the Guwahatians that rest of the project & other water supply projects under various stages of execution would be completed within stipulated timeframe.”
