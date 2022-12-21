Assam: ULFA-I Militant Injured In Encounter With Police At Tinsukia

NET Web Desk

A militant was injured by a stray bullet during an exchange of fire between the suspected United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) cadres and security forces in Assam’s Tinsukia on Wednesday.

The injured cadre, who was apprehended earlier, was taken inside Upper Dehing Reserve Forest to show the security forces the exact location, where a group of ULFA-I militants had taken shelter. He was hospitalized.

Acting on specific inputs over a group of militants taking shelter in Khatangpani area under Pengeri police station, an operation was launched by the police personnel since Tuesday night.

According to the Tinsukia Superintendent of Police (SP) – Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, four people were apprehended for allegedly providing food and shelter to the cadres of ULFA(I), which had declared a unilateral ceasefire in 2021.

During interrogation, the police claimed that the four offenders had admitted of arranging food for seven ULFA(I) cares who had taken shelter inside Upper Dehing Reserve forest.

“On early Wednesday, the security personnel took one of the four apprehended people to show them the place where they had cooked food for the militants inside the forest,” the SP said.

As they reached the spot, the militants started firing. On retaliation, the security forces returned the fire.

“During the encounter, a stray bullet hit the over-ground ULFA activist,” Dilip said adding that he was first taken to Digboi referral hospital from where he was shifted to the Tinsukia Civil Hospital.

However, the militants managed to escape. During a search operation, several detonators, two grenades, several metres of wire and other items were recovered by the security forces.

Combing operations are continuing in the forest and the security personnel in the neighbouring areas have been directed to remain alert, the SP added.

In a statement e-mailed to media organizations, the ULFA-I claimed that the reports of the encounter with the outfit were “false and fabricated”. It is suspected that members of the banned outfit are attempting to restore their stronghold in Tinsukia district.