BJYM National President Urges NE Youth To Support Government In Eradicating Drug Menace

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 21, 2022: The National President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and MP representing the Bangalore parliamentary constituency – Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday urged the youths of the northeastern region to join hands with the central and state governments to fight against the drugs menace.

Speaking to mediapersons, Surya asserted that “The issue of drugs is a very serious issue because it concerns not only the security of the country, but it also directly affects the youth of the nation who are 60 percent of the country’s population. The NE because of the geographical sensitivity and its placement between a very important strategic zone is also prone to a lot of narco wars that other countries are trying to get inside of India. But the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Home minister Amit Shah has been extremely effective in combating this war on terror.”

He said, “In the last eight years, the government has confiscated and destroyed 25 times more drugs then what was done in the past eight years. There is a 200 percent increase in the number of cases registered, 260 percent increase in the arrests made, 12 percent increase in the number of convictions and that has been gained in the last eight years. This war on terror is something that needs to be fought together as a society and as a country. And I call upon every youngster of all the north eastern states to join hands with the government and say no to drugs and fight against the battle of drug menace.”

BJYM national president T Surya arrived in Tripura for a two-day visit on Wednesday morning. Tripura Pradesh Yuva Morcha karyakartas led by its president Nabadal Banik gave a warm welcome to the national president with a mammoth motorcycle procession covering various streets of Agartala city.

He further added that the Bharatiya Janata Party will achieve victory in the forthcoming assembly election based on the power of Yuva Morcha.

“The Pradesh Yuva Morcha’s ‘Karyakarini Baithok’ has been completed. I visited for the first time in Tripura and witnessed that zeal, enthusiasm and belief noticed among the BJYM karyakartas, I can clearly say that the BJP will win the forthcoming assembly election with the power of Yuva Morcha”, he added.

Addressing a gathering at Udaipur in Gomati district on Wednesday afternoon, BJYM national president claimed that the BJP will re-establish its government in 2023 with more number of seats compared to the victory in the last assembly election held in 2018.

“In the coming assembly polls, BJP will win with a large number of seats. Yuva Morcha is the backbone of the party. The Pradesh BJYM president Nabadal Banik and his team have been working hard for the last two to three years in making the party organization strong from booth-level to the state-level.”

“After the announcement of election dates, Yuva Morcha karyakartas will begin extensive campaigning for party candidates and developmental activities for the past five years will help the BJP candidates win the election with a huge margin of votes”, he added.

This evening, Surya will meet Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee and other senior leaders. On Thursday, BJYM national chief will attend a mass gathering at Fatikroy assembly constituency in Unakoti district.