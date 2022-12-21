ECI Officials Visit Tripura To Launch Voter Awareness Program, Improve Facilities At Polling Stations

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 21, 2022: The senior officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI), including Special Officer Dr Ranavir Singh and Director to Tripura – Santosh Ajmera on Wednesday reviewed the SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) and improve the facilities for disabled and old age voters in for the ensuing general elections to the Tripura Legislative Assembly 2023.

On arrival, they reviewed the SVEEP Plans and Accessibility measures with all the District Election Officers (DM & Collectors) through a video conference in presence of Tripura’s Chief Electoral Officer Kiran Gitte. District Nodal Officers, Additional CEO and other officers of the Election Department were also present in the review meeting.

All the District Election Officers (DM & Collectors) have presented their preparedness to the delegation. After a detailed review the special officers gave specific suggestions to improve the voter awareness program in the state.

It is worth noting that the voting percentage in 2013 assembly elections was 91.82% whereas in 2018 assembly elections it was lower at 89.38%. Therefore, the ECI team has advised the DMs to identify the lower turnout areas and find out the reasons for low voting. They shall design the voter awareness program to improve the polling percentage to the level of 2013 elections.

They have instructed the DEOs to provide for facilities at polling stations like ramps, wheelchairs, sign language volunteers, ballot papers in braille etc.so that the persons with disability can exercise their votes conveniently.

The CEO Tripura has informed the delegates that special initiatives like organizing online quiz contests, decorative polling stations, setting up youth managed, women managed and PWD managed polling stations in every assembly constituency, organizing Rangoli competition in every house holds on the occasion of Poush Sankranti, launching of ‘Mission 929’ (a special initiative in selected 929 polling stations where poll percentage was below 88% in 2018 Assembly Election), launch of attractive audio visual videos, jingles etc. shall be taken up in coming days from to create mass awareness among all sections of voters.

The delegates from ECI o Wednesday visited the Belonia Sub-Division in South Tripura District, where they attended one Electoral Literacy Club at Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar College organized by ERO (SDM), Belonia. They will also visit a few places in Gomati district and West Tripura district before leaving for Delhi on December 22.