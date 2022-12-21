Eight Women Artists From Tripura Organize Painting & Sculpture Exhibition At Delhi & Shimla

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 21, 2022: A group of eight women artists from Tripura under the organization of “La Femme” held an exhibition of paintings and sculptures at Delhi and Shimla in Himachal Pradesh for the first time.

Speaking to media personnel at the premises of Lalit Kala Akademi, Nazrul Kalakshetra here in Agartala city, one of the member of “Le Femme” organization Sanghamitra Datta (Nandy) said that this is for the first time eight women artists organized two separate exhibitions of paintings and sculptures outside Tripura at Lalit Kala in Delhi from November 22 to 28 last and at Lalit Kala in Shimla from December 1-5.

“In these exhibitions, national and internationally famed Padma Shri Anjali Ila Menon, veteran painter Siddhartha, filmmaker and director Rama Pandey and other prominent people visited and praised the work of everyone. They also expressed their desire to see such exhibitions every year”, she added.

Sanghamitra said “They also said that they found the nature and culture of the North-East in everyone’s work.”

So far, a total of 27 pictures were sold in these two exhibitions and appreciative messages were circulated in various media of Delhi, Shimla, and public and private electronic media at various times.

“Spending our own money, we have organized these exhibitions at Delhi and Shimla. Our intention is that more budding artists need to be inspired and participate in such exhibitions outside the state. Through this move, the fame of our state will rise higher in the coming days. Lalit Kala Akademi supported us immensely”, Sanghamitra told reporters.

Apart from Sanghamitra, Tapashi Debbarma, Sushmita Sengupta, Tapati Bhowmik Majumder, Ishita Choudhuri, Jayashri Roy, Suparna Deb and Sudipta Malakar participated with their paintings and sculptures at Delhi and Shimla. A total of 67 paintings and sculptures were exhibited.