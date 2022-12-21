Sikkim CM Graces Rholu Puja; Unveils SKM Party’s New Calendar & Achievement Book 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Sikkim Chief Minister & President of ruling-administration Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) – Prem Singh Tamang-Golay graced the 14th edition of Rholu Puja held in South Sikkim. He was accompanied by cabinet colleagues and party supporters.

It is worth noting that on December 21, 2009, the current Chief Minister and the then-legislator of SKM, Golay declared himself as a dissent MLA of the party, thereby expressed strong condemnation against the failures of Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) to deliver promises, alleged corruption and nepotism. Since then, SKM have been considering this day as ‘Kranti Day’.

Prior to the meeting, the CM offered his prayers at Rholu temple. During this event, leaders from the opposition SDF party officially joined the SKM party, who were heartily welcomed by the CM, with party mufflers and party logo frames.

The leaders who joined the SKM party include – former legislators Shyam Pradhan, Tenzi Sherpa and SDF Spokesperson Avinash Yakha, among other karyakartas from various political parties.

Furthermore, the CM has also unveiled the party’s new calendar, wall clock for the year 2023, Diary, and achievement book.

During his speech, the CM announced about the new “Un-developed village development board” which will look after the development works in villages. He also announced to soon constitute a Drivers’ Welfare Board with Chairman and Vice Chairman as their heads and two years service term for employees of State Bank of Sikkim.