Arunachal CM Inaugurates ‘Ex-Situ Orchid Conservatory’ In Kimin; Effort To Preserve Rare Orchids 

The Arunachal Chief Minister – Pema Khandu today inaugurated the state-of-the-art ‘Ex-Situ Orchid Conservatory’ at DBT-APSCS&T Centre of Excellence for Bio-resources and Sustainable Development in Kimin.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by the Home Minister – Bamang Felix, Minister for Science and Technology – Honchun Ngandam, MLA Tana Hali Tara, Rajya Sabha MP – Nabam Rebia, among others.

It has been set up exclusively for conservation and propagation of orchids in the state. The orchid conservatory consists of around 600 varieties of economically-significant orchids.

Citing the conservation of bio-resources as critical to sustainable development, the Arunachal CM mentioned that the new facility will promote economically important varieties of orchids, thus creating newer economic avenues for the locals.

It is worth noting that Arunachal is a repository of orchids, with 558 species recorded from the state so far, making it the state with the largest number of orchid species in India.

In addition to assisting with orchid conservation, the centre will also work to generate awareness among the local populace about the abundance of orchids, which remain largely unappreciated.