Assam, Arunachal Hold Regional Committee-Level Border Talks; Hopeful Of ‘Amicably’ Resolving Vexed Issue 

NET Web Desk

The third round of regional committee-level border talks between Arunachal Pradesh and Assam succeeded in resolving certain issues along the interstate boundary.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the Assam Minister of Border Protection and Development – Atul Bora and Deputy CM of Arunachal Pradesh – Chowna Mein said a “threadbare discussion was held in a cordial atmosphere” to find a solution of disputes involving three districts along the border.

Mein asserted that the committee members had visited the disputed locations in Namsai and Lohit districts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam’s Tinsukia, thereby interacting with various stakeholders before attending the meetings.

“We have come to the conclusion that there are no longer any issues in these areas,” he said.

Bora noted that the committee will submit the report of the meeting to the CMs, and they in turn will hand it over to the Centre.

“People of both the states want to live in peace. It is usually some miscreants on either side of the border who create trouble. Our Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been taking initiatives to resolve border disputes with neighbouring states in the region, and much progress has been made thus far,” Bora said.

He highlighted that PM Modi and Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah are also keen to resolve the issues, as they want the northeastern masses to live in harmony.

Mein also pointed out that the discussion on border disputes was pending for the last seven decades owing to a “lack of political will”.

“After the BJP came to power at the Centre, its leaders took initiatives to settle the inter-state border disputes once and for all,” he said.

Heartfelt thanks to Hon' Minister of Border Protection & Development Dept, GoA and Chairman, Regional Committee of Tinsukia Dist, Shri @ATULBORA2 ji for the warm hospitality. With mutual agreements & understandings, we strive to carry forward the legacy of cordial relationships. pic.twitter.com/7m4onk86Mc — Chowna Mein (@ChownaMeinBJP) December 21, 2022

It is worth noting that the first round of regional-level talks was held at Namsai and the second at Dibrugarh.

The two states share an 804.1-km-long border. Arunachal Pradesh, which was made a Union territory in 1972, has alleged that several forested tracts in the plains that had traditionally belonged to its hill tribal chiefs and communities were unilaterally transferred to Assam.