Assam Government Mulls To Develop Bali Sapori As Mega Seasonal Tourist Destination

NET Web Desk

The Assam Tourism Department strives to develop the proposed site – Brahmaputra Bali Sapori (river sand beach) at Guwahati, as a seasonal tourist destination.

According to a press release, the Tourism minister – Jayanta Mallabaruah on Thursday visited and held a review meeting at the proposed site. He also called on the officials of different line departments like Public Health Engineering (PHE), Assam Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APDCL), Cultural Affairs etc., and took note of the preparations and arrangements for the upcoming new tourist destination.

Speaking with the mediapersons, the Minister stated that this temporary destination will be developed within a period of two to three months for providing both local and outstation tourists an unforgettable experience.

“The destination will host different adventure adventure sports, traditional sports, art and crafts and many new things which will give a pleasing experience for the visitors,” added the Tourism Minister.

He also mentioned that special ferries to the destination will be available from one of the ghats of River Brahmaputra at Guwahati.

Besides, the Minister highlighted that new employment opportunities will be provided to a large number of citizens, while developing this site as a new tourist destination.

Taking to Twitter, the Tourism Minister – Jayanta Mallabaruah wrote “Visited the proposed Bali Sapori, which the department of tourism is planning to develop as an attractive tourist destination amidst the river Brahmaputra in Guwahati.”

“At the site, I held a review meeting with the concerned officials & discussed our planning to organize some activities to attract tourists in mass numbers. The activities will include ferry trips, boat rides, different adventure cum traditional sports, food stalls, cultural events and so on and so forth. We have started our preparations from now only and will open it for everyone from 1st January. I hope this initiative will bring an unique flavour to the tourists.”