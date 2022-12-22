CPIM, Congress & TMC Spreads Negativity: Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Urges Youth To Join BJP

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 22, 2022: Castigating the negativity spirit among CPIM, Congress and Trinamool Congress, Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha on Thursday appealed to the youths and first time electorates to come under the umbrella of Bharatiya Janata Party in order to enjoy every right available in a democratic country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“PM Modi always says that the 60-65 percent population are human resources composed of the youth brigade. Hence in the coming days, the fate of BJP lies on the youth brigade.”

“Don’t see on the left and right sides, come straight under the flag of BJP. Many first time voters and youths haven’t witnessed the CPIM and its Left Front government of violence and terror, nuisance creator Congress party and Trinamool Congress. All these political parties are destroying the country and people’s fundamental rights were seized”, the Chief Minister said.

“BJP is determined and making untiring efforts in concreting the brotherhood between tribal and non-tribal populace of the state. The state government under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working hard for the betterment of indigenous people”, said Dr Saha while addressing at the ‘Yuva Bijay Sankalph Rally’ organized by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in presence of its national president Tejasvi Surya at Fatikroy mandal in Unakoti district on Thursday.

He said “The Prime Minister Modi, union Home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda are look after us guardians while the karyakartas of the saffron party’s wings and cells along with seven morchas in Tripura are working firmly with the belief of ‘Seva He Sanghatan’. Even during COVID, karyakartas worked hard and other political parties sat at home.”

Citing transparency of governments, Dr Saha said “BJP is a party which works for the people and serving the society for its development is our first and foremost duty. In the last four years and nine months, not a single corruption has taken place in Tripura. The district-level results of good governance and transparency have been published. The government is working following the thoughts of PM Modi.”

Sharing the achievements of the present government in Tripura, Chief Minister said “Procedure of appointing JRBT is going on. Special Executives in all police stations will be completed soon. Social pension increased to Rs 2,000. Earlier, the previous government used to claim they are the government of the working class and poor people, but they have been making people poor and destroying the livelihood of common people. In 2018, our government formed and we have been trying to return the fundamental rights of the common masses.”

He also highlighted the government initiative on ‘Proti Ghore Sushasan’ (Good Governance at Every House) campaign started from Prime Minister Modi’s birthday i.e. September 17 last and concluding ceremony will be held on the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25 next. The campaign aimed at providing different benefits of the central and state governments to common people.

“Aiming to reduce the distance between people and their representatives, the government launched ‘Amar Sarkar’ web portal where citizens can register their complaints. We are working to gain the confidence of common people not to enjoy comfort. We also work to fulfil people’s needs”, Dr Saha told the gathering.

In this programme, Tripura Pradesh BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee, BJYM state president Nabadal Banik, Labour minister Bhagaban Chandra Das and MLA Sudhangshu Das were present.