Mizoram Governor Distributes Food Items To Selected Orphanages In Aizawl

NET Web Desk

To share the festive spirit with the underprivileged ones, the Mizoram Governor – Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati on Thursday donated food grains, cooking oils, other food items, beverages and snacks to 7 orphanages and homes for the destitute within Aizawl City.

These seven orphanages and homes, include – TNT, Muanna In, Harmon, Gan Sabra, MTP, Spastic Society and Motherless Babies’ Home.

It is worth noting that the month of December is eagerly awaited to exchange gifts and good wishes, with each community coming together, spend the day in harmony, thereby spreading the message of love, faith and unity. On December 25, people congregate at churches for prayers, hymns and Holy Communion.