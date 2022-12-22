NEC’s Budget Allocation Increases To Rs 68,000 Crores; NE States Developing In Rapid Pace: GK Reddy

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 22, 2022: Union minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Gangapuram Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that the development of the north-eastern states has been escalated in the last eight years after Narendra Modi become the Prime Minister and budgetary allocations has also been increased by Rs 32,000 crores.

Responding to a query raised on Tripura’s allocation of 12 percent from the North Eastern Council by the MP Biplab Kumar Deb on the floor of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, union DoNER minister GK Reddy said “The government of India has allocated 30 percent budget of NEC for backward areas and out of rest 70 percent, 60 percent is for eight NE states while 12 percent is allocated for Tripura state assessing the population.”

“Of course, Tripura must be getting 12 percent of the allocated fund. The projects proposed by the state government have to be completed and new proposals are also being sanctioned by the NEC, while implementation and execution has to be done by the state government completely. However, the central government takes initiatives for bigger projects. There is no discrimination for Tripura or Arunachal Pradesh or other states of NE region. The government of India is committed to the development of the entire NE region”, the union minister pointed out.

Reddy said “When the central government formed under the leadership of PM Modi, the budget allocation was Rs 36,000 crore and in these 8 years, the budget allocation has been escalated to Rs 68,000 crore. In the last four years, there has been rapid developmental activities in the fields of infrastructure, road, air, train and waterway connectivities, including political connectivity because there were unstable governments in NE states. After Modi became the PM, all states have had a stable government and there has been a health competition in terms of development. Earlier, there was never any healthy competition. We are never doing any sort of indiscrimination among the states of the NE region.”