Tripura HC Employees Bid Farewell To Justice SG Chattopadhyay

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 22, 2022: The employees association of the High Court of Tripura accorded a farewell to Justice Satya Gopal Chattopadhyay, who is set to retire in December, 2022 at the High Court’s auditorium on Thursday afternoon.

Under the stewardship of Chief Justice T Amarnath Goud and Justice Arindam Lodh, the staffers of the High Court of Tripura bade farewell to Justice SG Chattopadhyay at 4 PM.

Addressing the farewell ceremony, Justice Chattopadhyay said “I have enjoyed working with my colleagues and staff in the High Court of Tripura. The perfect work culture in this highest judicial institution of the state has made me enjoy doing the work.”

He lauded the Chief Justice T Amarnath Goud for the developmental measures initiated in the last one month. Justice Chattopadhyay also applauded the generosity of Justice Arindam Lodh and legal acumen.

The general secretary of the High Court Employees Association (HCEA) Biplab Chakraborty gave the welcome address. The employees of the High Court also staged a brief cultural event hosted by Krishnadhan Debnath. In this programme, HC’s Registrar General Viswajeet Pandey along with other senior judicial officials were also present.

It is worth noting that Justice SG Chattopadhyay enrolled as an advocate on December 08, 1988 and started practicing law.

He joined Tripura Judicial Service as a Munsiff Magistrate on July 18, 1991. Justice SG Chattopadhyay also worked as Judge, Family Court, Member Secretary, Tripura State Legal Services Authority, District and Sessions Judge, Registrar (Vigilance) and Registrar General of the High Court.

He was nominated by the National Legal Services Authority to be a part of the delegation visiting Malawi in South Eastern Africa in November 2012.

Justice Chattopadhyay was appointed as a judge of the Tripura High Court on March 4, 2020 and took oath as Judge of the High Court on March 6, 2020.