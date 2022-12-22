Workshop On ‘Good Governance Week’ To Be Observed Across Assam On December 23

NET Web Desk

The Assam Government is striving to promote citizen centric governance and facilitate service delivery, thereby ensuring better livelihoods for the masses.

In recognition of the efforts, a workshop focusing on the nationwide campaign – ‘Good Governance Week – Sushashan Saptah – Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur, 2022’ will be kicked off from December 23.

To ensure effective implementation of Good Governance across all verticals in Government establishments, the Workshop will focus on covering practices and initiatives undertaken in the District during the last five years, specifically in the field of Public Service Delivery, Health, Education, Grievance Redressal and Public Works etc.

As part of this week-long celebration, camps and events were conducted at Tehsil Headquarter/Panchayat Samitis to resolve public grievances and improve service delivery.

Furthermore, matters concerning the District and several other activities such as film screening on District Level Initiatives etc., if any, will also be undertaken by the respective District authorities during the Workshop.

Additionally, on successful completion of the Workshop, all good governance practices that will be presented during the Workshop may be complied and shared on the ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur’ portal (www.pgportal.gov.in/GGW22) along with relevant images.

It is worth noting that the nationwide campaign hosted under the aegis of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension, and Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) was inaugurated by the Union Minister for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions – Dr. Jitendra Singh on December 19, and scheduled to culminate on December 25.