AITC Constitutes Election & Campaign Management Committee

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 23, 2022: All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) under the guidance of its chairperson and West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the presidents of 10 organizational districts of the Tripura Trinamool Congress, presidents of 33 blocks, election committee, campaign management committee, manifesto committee, and full-fledged committee of the party’s state unit.

In a press communique on Friday, AITC informed that the district presidents are- Bimal Nath for North Tripura, Anjan Chakraborty for Unakoti, Suman Dey for Dhalai, Rajesh Deb for West Tripura, Haradhan Debnath for Sepahijala (Bishalgarh), Habil Miah for Sepahijala (Sonamura), Chanchal Dey for Gomati (Amarpur), Prasanta Sen for South Tripura (Belonia), Narendra Reang for South Tripura (Pilak), and Ashok Dasgupta for Khowai.

The Election Committee of Tripura’s TMC is headed by the president Pijush Kanti Biswas as its chairman, Ashis Lal Singh as vice-chairman, MP Sushmita Dev as member, state in-charge Rajib Banerjee as ex-officio member and more ten ex-officio members. Shiba Prasad Chowdhury as the chairman of Campaign Management Committee. Krishnadhan Nath as chairman of Manifesto Committee.

Meanwhile, the full-fledged state committee is headed by its president Pijush Kanti Biswas, state in-charge Rajib Banerjee, seven vice-presidents, five general secretaries, eight secretaries, nine joint secretaries and 34 executive members. Moreover, Santanu Saha is heading the TMC’s state youth frontal along with four vice-presidents, Panna Deb as the state president of Mahila Frontal along with three vice-presidents, SC Committee is headed by Sanjay Kumar Das as the president and Dulal Sarkar as the vice-president, ST Committee is headed by Sarathlal Jamatia as the president and Milton Chakma as the vice-president, OBC Committee is headed by Samarendra Ghosh as the president, Minority Committee is headed by Zahir Uddin as the president and Hasan Chowdhury as the vice-president, Dr Nilkanta Saha as the president of Trinamool Government Employees Federation, Shivam Saha as the president of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, Mrinal Kanti Biswas as the president of State Legal Cell, and Swapnadeep Chakraborty as state in-charge of State Media Cell.