Tripura: Former CM – Manik Sarkar Appeal Masses To Unite & Oust ‘Anti-People’ BJP-Led Government In 2023

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 23, 2022: Tripura’s former Chief Minister and leader of opposition Manik Sarkar on Friday reiterated the masses to unite against the anti-people and fascist government running in the state ahead of the assembly polls.

He urged people to visit each house in every booth and explain to people about the situation going on under the regime of anti-people and fascist government running across the state and bring the CPIM-led Left Front government in power.

Addressing an open public-meeting at Killa under Gomati district on Friday, Sarkar said “The current government elected for a tenure of five year has reached its end and nearly 2.5 months are left for the assembly election. The final voters list will be published ceremonially on January 05 next on the basis of which election will take place. We are expecting that after the announcement of the final list of electorates, the notification from the Election Commission of India will also be notified within one week. Prior to this, CPIM leaders and workers organized a procession followed by a public meeting at Killa.”

Lashing out heavily at the BJP, the former CM said “An anti-people and fascist government is running in the state. The situation for the last four and half years has been worse for the people of this state. Plunder took place under the MGNREGA scheme. During the previous Left Front government’s regime, Tripura bagged first position for 95 mandays on an average and at present 30-32 mandays per annum is taking place. According to blocks and panchayats, records display that 60-65 mandays of works has been done under MGNREGA.”

He also alleged that the local mandal leaders are looting people’s money. “The Leftist government started TUEP for urban poor people and it was started for the first time in Tripura. The Left Front government ensured 70-75 mandays and now in the BJP-led government’s regime, there is no work more than 10-15 mandays. Before Durga Puja, the works done under MGNREGA and TUEP, the people are yet to get their wages till today”, he also added.

Sarkar also said “During Leftist regime, various development-oriented departments of the government also initiated several measures for the welfare of the common people throughout the year along with MGNREGA and TUEP.”

Highlighting the significance of 6th Schedule, the leader of opposition said “Setting up of ADC in Tripura won’t be possible if Left Front government did not take initiative. The unity between tribal and non-tribal population brought the Left Front into power.”

Appealing to the tribal and non-tribal to get united in ousting this anti-people BJP-led coalition government from power, Sarkar said the present government is against the people of indigenous community, scheduled caste, minority, etc.

In this rally, former minister Naresh Jamatia, MLA Ratan Bhowmik, Gomati district secretary Madhab Saha and others were present.