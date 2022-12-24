Arunachal Government Strives To Establish Adequate Food Processing Units; Incredible Effort To Become Self-Reliant: Deputy CM 

NET Web Desk

In order to become self-reliant and realize the goal of ‘AtmaNirbhar Arunachal’, the state administration strives to provide cultivators with improved access to the market through the establishment of food processing units and generate adequate employment opportunities for the youth.

According to the Deputy CM – Chowna Mein, the government is all set to establish the Mega Food Park at Dolikoto in Banderdewa, which will reduce waste and ensure value addition, especially in perishable food products like – fruits and vegetables.

Approved by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries under the Pradhan Mantri Kishan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY), the facility will generate employment opportunities, especially along the rural areas. It will also boost the agri-horticulture sector and reduce the wastage of produce.

Besides, 25-30 food processing units are to be installed under the Mega Food Park with a collective investment worth of Rs. 250 crores, benefiting nearly 5 lakh farmers and providing employment opportunities to 5,000 unemployed citizens.