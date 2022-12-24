Arunachal Pradesh: Gajraj Corps Commander Lauds High Morale Of Troops Posted In Tawang Sector

NET Web Desk

In the backdrop of recent India-China skirmishes, the Commander of Gajraj Corps – Lt Gen DS Rana lauded the high morale of the troops posted at Yangtse in Tawang Sector.

According to the officials of Indian Army, Lt Gen Rana visited Yangtse, Tawang Sector at 16,000 feet during a forward area tour. He inaugurated the bust of Major Bob Khathing.

Honouring a remarkable soldier & true patriot whose selfless service won him love & accolades from locals- Lt Gen DS Rana inaugurated the bust of #MajBobKhating at #Yangtse at 16000 ft while on visit to forward area. He appreciated the high morale of troops.@adgpi@easterncomd pic.twitter.com/UsMfgUaVM3 — Gajraj Corps (@GajrajCorps_IA) December 23, 2022

The Defence Minister – Rajnath Singh on December 13, informed the parliament that the Indian Armed Forces bravely stopped the Chinese Army from transgressing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Yangtse area of Tawang sector. They unilaterally attempted to change the status quo but they were forced to retreat to their positions due to the timely intervention of Indian troops.

“The Chinese attempt was contested by the Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts. The scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides. However, there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side,” he stated.

To counter Chinese aggression, the centre is carrying out infrastructure development along the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

The chief engineer of ‘Project Vartak’, Brig Raman Kumar asserted that the Border Roads Organization (BRO) is building and maintaining all road networks in the crucial border regions of western Assam and western Arunachal Pradesh.