Fortnight For Development: Assam CM Unveils & Lays Foundation Stone For Projects Worth Rs 973.38 Crores In Dibrugarh

In line with the ambitious ‘Fortnight for development’ campaign to fast-track developmental projects, the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth of Rs 973.38 crores in Dibrugarh District.

These projects include – laying foundation stones of Mini Stadiums at Naharkatia, Tingkhong, Lahowal & Duliajan; Rural Sports Complex at Moran; Upgradation of ITIs at Dibrugarh, Lahowal & Dibrugarh Govt Polytechnic; AC Auditorium at HS Kanoi College; New ITI at Duliajan; Strengthening & widening of Bhadoi Panchali-Joypore Khunsa Road via Tipam; Moran-Naharkatia Road; Road from Mohanaghat-Mohmari Patha; Road-cum-embankments – Mohmari Pathar to Madhupur, Oakland to Maijan TE; Road over bridge at Madhavpur-Tipling railway crossing; Power sub-stations at Khemeria in Duliajan, Belbari Tinali & Japisajia at Lahowal.

The projects inaugurated during the event includes – Government Dental College at AMCH in Dibrugarh; PWD Inspection Bungalow at Tingkhong; 24 piped water supply schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM); Project Facilitation Centre/Guest House of Water Resources Department.

It is worth noting that the second phase of this initiative will roll out from January 5. These projects will usher in a new momentum of development in Dibrugarh district and its peripheral areas.

