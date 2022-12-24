Manipur CM Visit INA Headquarters In Moirang; Inspect Preparations To Hoist National Flag 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh visited the INA Headquarters at Moirang Konjengbam Leikai, which is being developed into a historical world-class tourist destination.

Besides, the CM looked over the preparations for installation of the Indian Flag, which will be hoisted by the Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah.

“Visited the INA Headquarters in Moirang and looked over the installation of the India Flag which will be hoisted by the Hon’ble Union Home Minister. The INA headquarters located at Moirang Konjengbam Leikai was recently taken over by the Central government and the development of the site as a world-class tourism spot is in progress,” the CM captioned the post.

Developed on the land measuring 2443 sq. ft. by Manipur Police Housing Corporation Limited as the implementing agency, this complex is being designed by Huidrom Design Studio, Khurai Salanthong.

It is worth noting that at this site the Indian tricolour was hoisted by the bravehearts of ‘Azad Hind Fauj’ or Indian National Army (INA) for the first time on Indian soil during World War-II, which took place on 1944.

The land was safeguarded by some private owners of the locality since 1944, which was later handed over to the government on the condition that they are provided land compensation.