Sikkim CM Greets People On Auspicious Occasion Of ‘Lossong/Namsoong’

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay extended his best wishes to the people on the auspicious occasion of ‘Lossong/Namsoong’.

Celebrated with much zeal and enthusiasm, ‘Lossong/Namsoong’ is considered to be one of the most significant festivals observed in Sikkim. Marking the beginning of the Sikkimese New Year, this festival coincides with the end of the harvesting season, thereby providing farmers – an opportunity to rejoice and celebrate their harvest.

Observed by the Bhutia & Lepcha Communities, Cham dances performed by the Buddhist Monks are referred as the key highlights of this festival, and offering a spectacular extravaganza of colourful and vibrant attires, an eclectic folk music and heart-pounding acrobat movements by the masked dancers.

Based on the Tibetan Lunar Calendar, this festival falls on the 18th day of the 10th lunar month. Its festivities last for about 4 days with cultural events taking place in monasteries like – Rumtek and Tsuklakhang Palace.

Lossong/Namsoong is followed by Nyempa Guzom which symbolizes the gathering of ”Nine Bad Omens” in Buddhist culture.

“I extend my warm greetings to the people of Sikkim on the auspicious occasion of Lossong/Namsoong. The festivals falling on the 18th day of the 10th month of the Tibetan lunar calendar also mark the end of the harvest season and are an occasion to rejoice and celebrate after working throughout the year and exchange goodwill among communities. The celebration of the Sikkimese New Year symbolizes the attachment of the people to mother nature, and I wish for happiness, prosperity, and good health for all the people of Sikkim.I hope these festivals will signify the start of a successful year for everyone and brings along good luck and great opportunities for all,” – the CM captioned an FB post.