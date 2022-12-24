Tripura MP – Biplab Deb Expresses Concern Over Delay In Completion Of Indo-Bangla Projects

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 24, 2022: Tripura’s former Chief Minister and incumbent MP Biplab Kumar Deb, drew the attention of the central government to exert pressure on Bangladesh’s leadership to complete pending projects, which will eventually benefit the entire northeastern region in the long run.

Addressing a press conference at his official residence in Agartala on Saturday afternoon, Deb asserted that several projects have been undertaken to strengthen Indo-Bangla relationship and most of these projects will immensely benefit Tripura and other NE states. But, a lot of work is still incomplete for the successful implementation of all those projects.

He said, “Every state has its own process of work. However, the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will request the Bangladesh government to complete the Indo-Bangla unfinished works at the earliest. The north-eastern states will surely reap its benefits.”

During the 12 days winter session of the Rajya Sabha, the upper house has given scope to the Tripura MP in raising various issues of Tripura’s welfare for 11 days, he said.

Deb also said “The Border Haat was closed due to the Corona pandemic. But, after the normalization of the situation, border haats were opened in Meghalaya but not yet started in Tripura. Indian traders benefit greatly from the Indo-Bangla border market. Indian products sell more than Bangladeshi products. But, the Bangladesh government has not yet given the green signal to open a border haats in Tripura.”

With a motive of boosting the trade and economy in north-eastern region, MP said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually inaugurated the Maitri Setu at Sabroom. However, the bridge cannot be used as the integrated check post has not yet been constructed in the part of Bangladesh. He said that Tripura and NE states will be benefitted commercially from the use of the bridge if the Bangladesh government quickly constructs the ICP.”

Meanwhile, Deb also expressed his concern on the issue of dredging to increase the navigability of Gomati river. He said that the traders of Tripura would benefit from the import of goods through the river route, for which the experimental goods were imported from Daudkandi to Sonamura. It was then that the Government of India proposed and wanted to undertake dredging of the Gomti River. But, the Bangladesh government has not yet taken any initiative despite assuring the Indian government that they will do the dredging work themselves.

He also claimed that the attention of the central government has been drawn by highlighting all the issues in the parliament. Using the opportunity given by the Prime Minister, the issue of Tripura has been raised in the Parliament.

Deb hoped that the central government would arrange a quick solution to all those issues based on discussions with the Government of Bangladesh.

“Every country has its own way of working. It is not possible to say anything about the working methods of the two countries here. However, the Indian government will request the Bangladesh government to complete all those works quickly and Tripura will reap the benefits,” he added.