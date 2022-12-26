Ahead Of Polls; CPI-M Terrorizing Citizens With Murders & Arson: Tripura CM 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 26, 2022: The Chief Minister of Tripura – Dr. Manik Saha on Monday attended the sixth Martyr’s Day celebration and tribute ceremony of an active BJP karyakarta and first elected member of Village Council – late Chan Mohan Saha at the ground of Haripur 33 KB TTAADC School Inspector’s Office in Gandacherra sub-division of Dhalai district. The tribute ceremony was organized by BJP’s 44-Raima Valley mandal committee.

The Chief Minister graced the event as its keynote speaker, offered humble tributes to the portrait of late Chan Mohan Tripura and observed a minute’s silence.

Addressing the party’s programme at Gandacherra on Monday afternoon, Dr Saha said the sacrifice of Chanmohan Tripura will not go in vain.

“Late Chan Mohan Tripura was a dedicated worker of Bharatiya Janata Party. He was the only elected member of the first village council of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Chan Mohan was killed in his house by the terrorists produced by CPIM taking advantage of darkness. He was an active leader”, he added.

“There is no party other than the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state to pay tribute to the late Chan Mohan Tripura. His wife was given a job after the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party government”.

Castigating the communists, the Chief Minister said “The CPIM party believed in terrorism and killed many Bharatiya Janata Party workers in the state. All were helped by the BJP-led government. The present government is working for the development of the people. At times CPIM is roaming around with red flags in various places and again trying to come to power through the back door like 1978 and 1993.”

Citing the scenario of law and order situation in Tripura, Dr Saha said “Sometimes these red party leaders are claiming that there is no law and order in the state. But they are unaware about the update of law and order. Tripura ranks fifth among the country’s 28 states in terms of law and order. The CPIM party is deteriorating law and order in the state, so that it can say that there is no law and order.”

Today paid tribute to BJP Karyakarta & elected representative of Dalapati village council- Chan Mohan Tripura, a victim of CPI-M's political terror, during a programme organised by Raima Valley mandal. On this day in 2016, he was brutally killed by left front-backed miscreants. pic.twitter.com/At5ScowFRd — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) December 26, 2022

“During their last 25 years of rule, the CPIM party used to terrorize the state before and after any election by murdering and arson. The people of this state are with the Bharatiya Janata Party government. The current government has opened a portal called ‘Amar Sarkar’. There people can report any complaint from any part of the state. And that charge will be countered by the state government very quickly. Congress party is a party of creating chaos. They do it themselves. It works to mislead people. Bharatiya Janata Party is a party of order. This party does not believe in murder and terrorism. Believing in the development of the people. In 2023, the government of the Bharatiya Janata Party will be formed again in the state that is known by the central and state leaders”, Dr Saha told the gathering.

In this programme, BJP Dhalai district president and Ambasa MLA Parimal Debbarma, Janjati Morcha state president Bikash Debbarma, Mandal President Samir Ranjan Tripura, Dumbur Nagar RD Block BAC Vice-Chairman Bikash Chakma, Janajati Morcha general secretary and 8-Ganganagar-Gandachara MDC role Nanda Reang, Late Chan Mohan Tripura’s wife etc. were also present on this Martyr’s Day.

Following the ceremony, the Chief Minister left Gandacherra to reach Agartala by chopper at 3 PM.