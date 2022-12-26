Assam: Grenades, Ammunition Recovered From Tea Garden In Dibrugarh 

NET Web Desk

A huge cache of grenades and ammunition were recovered from the South Jalan tea estate in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

Based on intelligence inputs, the Dibrugarh Police along with troops of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched an operation in Jalan Tea Garden.

The Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police (SP) – Shwetank Mishra informed that two Chinese grenades, two magazines of AK-series rifles, 12 bullets and a pistol silencer was recovered from the tea estate.

The stock of weapons were spotted by garden workers on Sunday night, he stated.

According to the Dibrugarh SP, the police operation is underway and talks are being held with the local populace in this context. He informed that the weapons are old, which were concealed in a packet.

“We are trying to ascertain to which militant outfit those explosives and ammunition belong. We have interrogated some people but no arrests have been made so far,” added Mishra.