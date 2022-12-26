Congress Appoints Observers For Meghalaya, Nagaland & Tripura Polls; MP Mukul Wasnik Named Senior Observer 

NET Web Desk

The Congress on Monday appointed observers for the forthcoming assembly polls in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland on 2023. While, MP Mukul Wasnik named senior observer for the three northeastern states. The party has appointed two observers each for the states.

According to an official communique, “The Congress president has appointed senior observer and observers for ensuing assembly elections 2023 for the respective states, with immediate effect.”

Wasnik has been named senior observer for the elections in the three states, party MP from Kerala Benny Mehnan and former MP JD Seelam have been appointed as observer for the Meghalaya polls.

For Nagaland, the former Chief Minister of Goa – Francisco Sardinha, alongwith MP – K Jayakumar have been appointed as observers while the Congress’ Delhi unit leader Arvinder Singh Lovely and party MP Abdul Khaleque have been designated as observers for Tripura.