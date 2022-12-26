Manipur CM Inaugurates ‘Mayanglangjing Kuthabi Bridge’

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh on Monday, inaugurated the ‘Mayanglangjing Kuthabi Bridge’.

He was accompanied by the Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports (YAS) – K. Govindas Singh; the Deputy Chairman of Manipur State Planning Authority – Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh; and the Chief Engineer of PWD Manipur – Kh. Temba Singh.

An effort initiated by the Public Works Department (PWD), the bridge was unveiled as a part of the ‘Inauguration Months’ campaign, which aims to inaugurate 100 projects until February 2023.

Taking to social media platforms, the Manipur CM wrote “Delighted to Inaugurate the Mayanglangjing Kuthabi Bridge. The Bridge is inaugurated as a part of ‘Inauguration Months’,with the aim to inaugurate 100 projects until February 2023. Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s effort to provide the best road connectivity is in full swing.”