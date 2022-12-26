Manipur CM Inaugurates ‘Sangaithel Police Outpost’ To Check Illegal Immigration & Smuggling Activities 

NET Web Desk

In order to maintain the peace and stability, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today inaugurated the Sangaithel Police Outpost at Sangaithel in Imphal West.

He was accompanied by the Deputy Chairman of Manipur State Planning Authority – S. Rajen Singh; MLA of Patsoi Assembly Constituency – S. Kunjakeswor Singh; Director General of Police (DGP) – P. Doungel, IPS.

Addressing the gathering, the Manipur CM noted that more such outposts will also be set up along the Indo-Myanmar border to check illegal immigration and smuggling activities.

Taking to social media platforms, the Manipur CM asserted “Delighted to inaugurate the Sangaithel Police Outpost at Sangaithel, Imphal West. The Police Outpost will help maintain the peace and stability that the BJP government has achieved in Manipur under the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji. More such outposts will also be set up along the Indo-Myanmar border to check illegal immigration and smuggling activities.”