Sikkim: Delegation From Australian High Commission Visits Central Referral Hospital (CRH)

NET Web Desk

The First Secretary of Regional Consular Officer in the Australian High Commission, New Delhi – Terri Buckney, and the Corporate Services & Consular Manager of the Australian Consulate-General, Kolkata – Rajiv Ghosh, recently paid a courtesy visit to the Central Referral Hospital (CRH) under Sikkim Manipal University (SMU).

During the visit, the delegates met the Medical Superintendent of CRH – Dr. Yogesh Verma, and other senior officials, discussing the medical facilities available in the hospital to tackle any emergency medical crisis required by Australian citizens while visiting Sikkim. They also toured the hospital.

Later, the delegates called on the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of SMU – Dr. (Lt. Gen.) Rajen S. Grewal and held fruitful discussions on a wide range of issues.

The Vice-Chancellor has extended all possible assistance to Australian citizens in Sikkim during the need for medical treatment on behalf of CRH and SMU.