Arunachal Government Committed To Provide All-Weather Durable Road Connectivity: Deputy CM 

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal Deputy Chief Minister – Chowna Mein asserted that the state administration is committed to provide all-weather durable road connectivity and bring developmental reforms across the region.

He informed that the completion of the ambitious 157-km-long Miao-Vijaynagar road will not only ease connectivity to the remote circle, but will also provide much-needed development in the area for the local communities. The concerned stretch will connect remote Vijaynagar from Miao in Changlang District.

Completion of the ambitious 157 km long Miao-Vijaynagar road will not only ease connectivity to the remote circle, but ll also provide much-needed development in the area for the local communities. Happy to see the work-in-progress on the M-V road taking a good shape. @MoRD_GoI pic.twitter.com/NmLvNYcxED — Chowna Mein (@ChownaMeinBJP) December 27, 2022

“The execution of the #MVRoad project has been very challenging owing to bad weather and difficult terrains. But the work has not stopped progressing steadily & picked up pace in the last few weeks. We are committed to provide all-weather durable road connectivity and bring developmental reforms to the region“, he stated.

Meanwhile, the state administration has also focused on strengthening the Integrated Financial Management System – an integrated platform to manage its financial resources in an efficient and effective manner.

According to an official post uploaded by the Deputy CM, ‘The Beams: Budget Estimation, Allocation and Monitoring System’ records the flow of funds on a real-time basis. The ‘E-Treasury’ aims to maintain the accounts of the government, issue treasury bills, collect taxes and manage the government’s internal and external debt. ‘E-Gras: Electronic Government Receipt Accounting System’ is a platform to receive payments electronically. The ‘SBI Cash Management Project (SBI CMP)’ ensures faster disbursement of government transactions to beneficiaries.