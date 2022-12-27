Assam: Two Gecko Lizards Rescued In Chirang

NET Web Desk

Two endangered gecko lizards have been rescued and three persons were detained for allegedly trafficking the animals in Assam’s Chirang district on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Seema Sashastra Bal (SSB) personnel rescued the geckos from three persons who were bringing them from Agia in Goalpara district.

The geckos and the three offenders were later handed over to officials of the Forest department in the Kukling area of Chirang district; thereby subsequently arresting the trio.

In Southeast Asia, geckos are believed to have descended from dragons and are considered as a symbol of good fortune and fertility. The animal is poached for traditional medicinal purposes in Southeast Asian countries.