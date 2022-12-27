Dibrugarh Hailstorm: Assam CM Instruct Officials To Make Detailed Assessment Of Damaged Residences 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma has instructed the officials to make a detailed assessment of the damages caused due to the severe hailstorm in Dibrugarh.

According to reports, the hailstorm has reportedly damaged several residences under Moran and Tingkhang revenue circles.

The state government is extending all possible assistance to the affected ones, informed the Assam CM.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Due to a severe hailstorm, several houses under Moran and Tingkhang revenue circles have been reportedly damaged. Have instructed officials to make a detailed assessment of the damages caused. Government is extending all possible help to all those affected by it.”

Due to a severe hailstorm, several houses under Moran and Tingkhang revenue circles have been reportedly damaged. Have instructed officials to make a detailed assessment of the damages caused. Government is extending all possible help to all those affected by it. pic.twitter.com/MgwklKBBAG — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 27, 2022

It is worth noting that a severe hailstorms has lashed Moran and Tingkhang in Dibrugarh.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Dibrugarh will have a minimum temperature of 13°C & a maximum temperature of 26°C along with a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers today.