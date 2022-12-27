ECI To Initiate Delimitation Exercise Of Assembly & Parliamentary Constituencies In Assam

NET Web Desk

In pursuance to a request received from the union Ministry of Law & Justice, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has agreed to begin the delimitation exercise of Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies in Assam, in accordance with Section 8A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

The Commission led by Chief Election Commissioner – Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners – Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel has directed the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam to initiate the matter with state government to issue complete ban on creation of new administrative units with effect from January 1, 2023 till the completion of delimitation exercise in the state.

According to an official communique, “as mandated under Article 170 of the Constitution, census figures (2001) shall be used for the purpose of readjustment of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies in the State. Reservation of seats for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) will be provided as per Articles 330 & 332 of the Constitution of India.”

The Commission will design and finalize its own set of guidelines & methodology for the purpose of delimiting the constituencies.

During the delimitation exercise, the commission will focus on the physical features, current administrative unit boundaries, and communication facilities.

“Once a draft proposal of delimitation of constituencies in the State of Assam is finalized by the Commission, it shall be published in the Central and State Gazettes for inviting suggestions/objections from the general public. The ECI has been requested by the Ministry of Law & Justice to conduct the delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies in the State of Assam vide letter No.H-11019/06/2022-Leg.II dated 15th November, 2022. Under the provisions of Delimitation Act, 1972, the last delimitation of constituencies in the State of Assam was done on the basis of census figures, 1971 by the then Delimitation Commission in 1976,” added the communique.

In this regard, a notice will also be published in two vernacular newspapers of the state, outlining the date and location of public sittings to be held in the state.