Sikkim Government Issues Advisory To Check COVID-19 Cases

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim government on Tuesday issued an advisory urging citizens to take precautionary measures to prevent the COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

As per the notification issued by the Home Department, the Sikkim Chief Secretary (CS) – V B Pathak asserted that the residents of the tiny Himalayan state have been asked to observe social distancing and use face masks while visiting public places.

Additionally, people should frequently wash their hands regularly with soap and water or use sanitizers, avoid crowded places and social gatherings.

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in several nations, including China, the residents of Sikkim have been urged to avoid international travel, if possible.

People have been urged to seek medical attention immediately and get themselves tested for COVID-19, if they experience symptoms like fever, sore throat, or cough.

Besides, the Sikkim government has advised everyone to get vaccinated for COVID-19, if not done already, and to heed any other advisories that might be issued from time to time.

“It is advisable to take all precautionary measures to avoid a COVID-19 outbreak in our country and state,” the notification said.

The CS highlighted that the alert was issued in light of a rise in COVID-19 across several nations and considering the festive season and New Year celebrations.