Tripura CM Announces 12% DA & DR For Over 1.94 Lakh Government Employees, Pensioners 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 27, 2022: The Chief Minister of Tripura – Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha on Tuesday announced 12 percent Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners with effect from December 01, 2022. It aims to woo the electorates, ahead of the assembly polls in 2023.

Addressing a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Tuesday morning, the CM noted that the present government has announced and implemented 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) in its first cabinet meeting, followed by announcement of DA/DR of 3%. Recently, 5 percent DA/DR was announced for government employees and pensioners.

“Today, we are happy to announce that 12 percent DA and DR has been announced for a total of 1 lakh 4 thousand 600 regular employees and 80 thousand 800 pensioners or their family members. The government will bear an additional expenditure of Rs 1440 crore per annum in the hands of employees and pensioners benefiting more than 1,94,000 persons and families in the state”, he said.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister said that the state government has also taken a major decision to substantially increase the compensation for the hard work done by the DRWs, MRWs, PTWs, Contingents, etc. workers. There is over 50 percent increase in their remunerations or wages from the existing rate.

“In Tripura, there are over 8,600 DRWs, MRWs, PTWs, Contingents, etc. workers who will benefit from this increase in their monthly remuneration or wages. The government will put an additional amount of around Rs 120 crore per month”, he added.

Dr. Saha was accompanied by the Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Secretary JK Sinha. While, the Finance secretary Brijesh Pandey was also present in the press conference.