Tripura ‘Sisters’ & ‘Women’ Boosting Rural Economy Through “Atmanirbhar” Perspective: Deputy CM – Jishnu Dev Varma

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 28, 2022: Claiming Tripura has recorded the lowest in terms of non-performing assets (NPAs), Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma on Wednesday said that the sisters and women are staging movements of becoming “Atmanirbhar” (Self-Reliant) in boosting the economic development of rural areas across the state.

Tripura Gramin Bank on its 47th Foundation Day organized a “Mega Credit Delivery Camp” in the premises of Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here in Agartala city on Wednesday noon.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Deputy CM Dev Varma said that the people of Tripura are having a close relationship with this bank. Having 148 branches in the state, no other bank is having such penetration and holds the front position in disbursing pensions. The government is proud of the working procedure of this bank authority and providing loans to the self-help groups across the state.

“Earlier, banks used to be known as an organization for rich people. After Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, Banks were given liberty and freedom, and work as an independent organization. When PM Modi announced opening bank accounts with Rs zero, people were laughing. But at present, 65 percent of the sisters and women are having their account under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY). As the minister in-charge of the Rural Development department, I will say the TGB is working well for the benefit of poor people”, said Dev Varma.

Claiming that the success of people is success of the government, he urged the CEO of Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) V Prasad Rao in helping the sisters and women of various SHGs to pave a way in selling their products in different online and offline platforms across the country.

Citing one of the reflections of government’s success, Deputy Chief Minister said “Recently, in the Saras Mela (A fair for local entrepreneurs), Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha unveiled a book named “Lakh Pati Didis” (Millionaire Sisters) which reveal the success stories of several sisters and women of Tripura who have reached a good position by borrowing loan directly from bank or indirectly from the bank through TRLM. This book has been parcelled to Prime Minister Modi, union Home minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman.”

He also castigated the previous Left Front government which was only famous for making buildings and people were forced to participate in movements marching several kilometres holding party flags and festoons. At present, the government believes in the movement of becoming self-reliant and the sisters and women are determined in achieving the secured position.

“People are working tirelessly and they are the pride of Tripura. TRLM and TGB are working jointly in making people self-reliant”, he said and urged the people whosoever is taking loan should payback within the stipulated time or else, others will be deprived.

He also urged TRLM to take a loan through RIDF of the NABARD for helping the poor people and infrastructure of rural areas as the previous government was least interested in making people self-reliant as their mentality was to make people remain poor.

Citing an instance of development, Deputy Chief Minister Dev Varma, who is also the minister in-charge of Power and Bio-Technology departments in Tripura said “Prime Minister Modi has interacted with Kalaha Reang, a beneficiary of Saubhagya Yojana (Micro Grid Solar Power Plant) from Khowai district. He hailed from a village where the dwellers received electricity after 80 years. The Prime Minister also inquired about Bio-Villages in Tripura.”

He appealed to the Tripura Gramin Bank’s chairman to open more branches as the bank has the state’s name. The bank will definitely as the government is with the bank authority.

In this event, Deputy CM handed over PMSBY benefits to the nominee Hossain Miah of late A Khatun, a customer of TGB’s Champaknagar branch. He also handed over a sanction letter of Rs 2 crore 30 lakh loan to Happy Debnath under Stand-Up India scheme and awarded the Manager of Bank’s Bankuar Branch for best enrollment in PFRDA-ABY throughout the country.

The TGB’s chairman Satyendra Singh, board of directors – CEO of TRLM V Prasad Rao, NABARD’s DCM Anil Purohit and RBI AGM Sandipan Chatterjee were also present.