Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.5 Jolts North-Central Part Of Assam

NET Web Desk

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck the north-central part of Assam on Thursday. The earthquake struck at roughly 12:27 PM, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake struck at 26.58 degrees latitude and 92.13 degrees longitude. Its depth, on the other hand, was measured to be 10 kms.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 29-12-2022, 12:27:50 IST, Lat: 26.58 & Long: 92.13, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 62km NE of Guwahati, Assam, India” – tweeted by the National Centre for Seismology.

It is worth noting that geologists believe the Kopili fault zone, which is closer to the Himalayan Frontal Thrust, is the primary cause of these jolts. This is a seismically active area falling in the highest Seismic Hazard Zone V.

A 300-kilometer-long and 50-kilometer-wide lineament that runs from Manipur’s western border to the tri-junction of Bhutan, Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam. Lower crustal dextral strike-slip earthquakes are generated by the Kopili fault, which is a transpressional fracture.