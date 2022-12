NET Web Desk

An aerial bomb was recovered from a paddy field at the historic Khongjom in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Thursday morning.

Acting on specific inputs, the personnel of 37 Assam Rifles and Manipur police bomb squad launched a joint operation to safely detonate the explosive at Langathel Langam hills in Thoubal.

Sources mentioned that the bomb was recovered while an excavator was engaging to earthworks at the paddy field situated in between the YMC Brickfield and Khongjom Loukon.