Manipur Government Striving To Replace Illicit Poppy Cultivation With High-Quality Value Crops 

Drug consumption has become a severe issue that has engulfed all facets of society. During the past 5 years, illegal poppy cultivation has witnessed an exponential rise across the northeastern state of Manipur.

In an effort to alleviate the concerns of local populace and safeguard the lives of youth, the Narcotics & Affairs of Border (NAB) alongwith the Manipur Government is striving to phase-out poppy cultivation and provide other means to citizens for earning livelihood.

Besides, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh chaired a meeting on delivering a project proposal on Horticulture & SC Department. He deliberated on replacing illegal poppy cultivation with high-quality value crops; thereby initiating measures to permanently replace illegal poppy cultivation. It will play a crucial role to enhance the income and improve the economy of villagers.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur CM noted “Chaired a meeting on a project proposal of Horticulture & SC Department. Deliberated on replacing illegal poppy cultivation with high-quality value crops & bringing a permanent replacement of illegal poppy cultivation to enhance the income and improve the economy of villagers.”

Besides, the Manipur CM also chaired a meeting with the Assam Rifles, National Investigation Agency (NIA), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), NAB, Police and Home Department on eliminating the drug menace.

He deliberated on achievements, strengthening the campaign and enhancing cooperation between the government, police department, citizens in rooting out drug menace from the state.

He also inspected the ‘Fourier-Transform Infrared Spectroscopy’ machines installed at Manipur Forensic Science Laboratory, which can be utilized to identify any unwanted narcotics substances and detect the quality of such contrabands.

“This will be of great use in the War On Drugs Campaigns and help the Manipur Police to carry out rapid actions against those involved in the drug menaces,” he added.

