‘Namprikdang Namsoong Festival 2022’ Kicks Off In Sikkim

NET Web Desk

The three-day-long State Level ‘Namprikdang Namsoong Festival 2022’ kicked off today in a grand manner at Namprikdang Ground in Upper Dzongu, Sikkim.

The Minister of Education Department; Land Revenue & Disaster Management; Law Department; Sports & Youth Affairs Department – Kunga Nima Lepcha inaugurated the festival as the Chief Guest. He was accompanied by MLA of Dzongu – Pintso Namgyal Lepcha.

The Chief Guest was received by Zilla Upadhakashya Mangan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) of Mangan, Block Development Officer (BDO) of Dzongu and local gentry.

This festival is celebrated to preserve and promote Lepcha culture. It will feature music & traditions programs, local delicacies, arts & artefacts and indigenous sports over the course of three days.

At the outset, MLA Dzongu in his short address, conveyed his warm welcome to the gathering at the first day of the festival.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest expressed his happiness on witnessing the festival at Dzongu. He further extended his warmest greetings on the auspicious occasion of Namsoong.

In his address, he praised the land of Dzongu as heaven on earth, and applauded the progress made by the people in the region. He also briefed on various upcoming education policies, which would benefit the teachers and directly improve the quality of education in the state.