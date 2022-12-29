Six Arunachal Districts Experienced Moderate To Heavy Snowfall In Few Days; Disrupting Road Connectivity 

NET Web Desk

At least six districts of Arunachal Pradesh witnessed moderate to heavy snowfall during the last couple of days, as a result of the temperature dripping to below zero, forcing residents to stay inside.

Sela Pass located at an elevation of 13,700 feet on the Bomdila-Tawang road, the lifeline of defence personnel travelling to the frontier, witnessed nearly one foot of snowfall on Sela Pass for the last three days.

According to an official from West Kameng district, the Border Roads Organization (BRO) is prepared for any obstruction along the crucial Tawang-Bomdila road. Besides, Tawang district, bordering China, also experienced moderate snowfall.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Tawang – K N Damo asserted that despite the extremely inclement weather, Tawang did not experience any snowfall over the past few days. The hilly town has been battered by chilly winds, which has caused the temperature to drop significantly.

In the meantime, Mayudia experienced heavy snowfall over the past few days, prompting the Lower Dibang Valley district administration to issue a travel advisory.

On the other hand, the Lower Dibang Valley DC – Soumya Saurabh stated that the Mayudia Pass was blanketed in snow and the route blocked for a few days because of severe rain and snowfall. Many heavy vehicles remained stranded at the Mayudia Pass, which connects Lower Dibang Valley and Dibang Valley districts.

In an advisory, Saurabh urged visitors from neighbouring Assam and other states to postpone their trip to the Mayudia Pass till the restoration of road connectivity.

Besides, the serene landscape of Mechuka in Shi-Yomi district also witnessed moderate snowfall in the past few days. Additionally, snowfall was recorded in Upper Subansiri and Anjaw districts respectively. There are 26 districts in Arunachal Pradesh.