Tripura: Congress MLA – Sudip Roy Barman Cites BJP-Led Government As “Cheater”, “Lier”, “Failure” & “Oppressor”

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 29, 2022: Tripura Pradesh Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman on Thursday termed the five-year old BJP-led government as “Cheater”, “Lier”, “Failure” and “Oppressor” as they failed to accomplish the commitments made in the “Vision Document” before assembly polls in 2018 and decisions initiated later during the budget session held each year.

A mammoth procession of about 35 minutes long was staged by the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) to show its strength covering major streets in the heart of Agartala city on Thursday noon.

The procession was led by TPCC president and former MLA Birajit Sinha, former CLP leader Gopal Chandra Roy, former Health minister and incumbent Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, former MLA Asish Kumar Saha, Congress state in-charge and CWC member Dr Ajay Kumar, AICC secretary Szarita Laitphlang, Pradesh Youth Congress president Rakhu Das, NSUI state president Samrat Roy and large number of tribal and non-tribal supporters from different parts of the state.

Addressing the mammoth rally in front of Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan here in Agartala city on Thursday afternoon, Congress MLA Roy Barman has highlighted 25 numbers of flaws of the five-year old BJP-led government in Tripura and the commitments made in the “Vision Document” before coming to power in 2018 are alleged not to be fulfilled till now.

Citing some of the shortcomings of the BJP-led government in Tripura, Roy Barman alleged “The BJP promised to provide employment to every family in the state, but the government has been identified as a complete thug in keeping this promise. Current BJP government promised to fill up 50 thousand vacancies within a year through a transparent recruitment process but the government lied in this case too. The government also failed to implement the 7th CPC for employees.”

“The ruling party promised to regularize all contractual employees, but it failed to do so; rather thousands of irregular employees have lost their jobs in this five-year regime of the BJP-led government. The present government promised to solve the problem of 10323 teachers on humanitarian grounds. Stay away from the solution, on the contrary, the teachers have been brutally tortured by the police. Commitment made to remove the uncertain future of SSA and RMSA teachers, but failed to fulfill the promise”, he alleged.

He also alleged that the BJP had produced “Bike Bahini” in these five years who are attacking people, setting fire on the houses of opposition parties’ supporters, fooling people, etc.

The Congress leaders and workers will reach each and every house across the state, hold rallies and meetings in eight districts and 60 assembly constituencies ahead of the assembly election. They will tell the people about the troubles they had faced under the five-year regime of the BJP-led government, Congress MLA told the gathering terming the government as “Intolerant”.

Declaring a war against drugs, he said “The youth brigade is in the stage of self-destruction as the consumption of drugs has been flourishing rampantly across the state. Though the government made call for ‘Nesha-Mukt Tripura’, but it has failed to accomplish it, rather things had gone beyond control.”

At last, Roy Barman appealed to the people of Tripura for giving Congress party a chance in the assembly elections of 2023 as they have witnessed 25 years of CPIM-led Left Front government’s regime and now the 5-year regime of BJP-led government.

The former BJP MLA Diba Chandra Hrangkhwal and former BJP MLA late Dilip Sarkar’s brother Rajkumar Sarkar joined Pradesh Congress in today’s programme.