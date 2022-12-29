Tripura Government Approved 41,959 Jobs; 24,033 Joined Service In 5 Years: ICA Minister – Sushanta Chowdhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 29, 2022: Tripura’s Minister of Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) – Sushanta Chowdhury asserted that the finance department gave concurrence to 41,959 jobs in this five-year tenure of BJP-led government.

Addressing a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Thursday afternoon, Chowdhury said that the opposition political parties have been misleading the common masses of Tripura with concocted facts and figures over employment or recruitment during the five-year regime of BJP-led government.

“After the formation of the government under the chairmanships of former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and incumbent Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha, a total of 41,959 jobs in regular, die-in-harness, outsourcing, contractual, etc. were given approval by the Finance department till December 16 last”, he added.

Citing the break-up of recruitments, Chowdhury said “In total, 17,687 posts in regular category, 1,329 in Die-in-Harness category while 1,257 were approved in our regime, 8,013 in Contractual category and 5,879 in Outsourcing category.”

“However, the government has provided jobs to 24,033 candidates and shortfall of about 18,000 comprised of about 5,000 which will be completed by Joint Recruitment Board of Tripura (JRBT), 6,000 special executives in different police stations is under process, 3,000 candidates got appointment of teachers’ posts while many were reluctant to join under School Education department, and recruitment of 1,000 police personnel is also under process”, ICA minister told reporters.

He also said that there are several other recruitments which are in the pipeline and procedure is going on under various departments.

Highlighting the recruitments made during the previous CPIM-led Left Front government’s regime from 2013 to 2017, Chowdhury said “The Communist leaders always claim that there is no recruitment during the present government’s regime and Congress party also grabbed the same rhythm. But the total recruitment made during the previous government’s regime is only 13,657.”

Taking a jibe at the Congress party leaders, he said that the leaders of the grand old national party in India are shaking hands for friendship with their enemy party CPIM at present.

Replying to a query regarding employment under “Atmanirbhar Bharat” category, ICA minister Chowdhury said that the number of self-help groups (SHGs) has doubled several times during BJP-led government’s regime in comparison to the then CPIM-led Left Front government’s period.

“During Leftist regime, there were about 4,000 SHGs in Tripura and at present, there are 38,831 SHGs and more than 3 lakh 50 thousand women are attached with these groups”, he added.