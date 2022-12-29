UGC-NET To Be Conducted From February 21 To March 10

NET Web Desk

The National Eligibility Test (NET) to determine the suitability of students to be recruited as assistant professors will be conducted from February 21 to March 10, 2023. This was announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday.

According to reports, the exam will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) in 83 subjects. It is conducted twice a year.

The Chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC) – M Jagadesh Kumar asserted that the NTA has been entrusted by the UGC to conduct the UGC-NET. It will determines the eligibility of Indian nationals to become “Assistant Professor” and “Junior Research Fellowship” (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges.

“The NTA will conduct UGC-NET’s December edition for JRF and eligibility for Assistant Professor in 83 subjects in CBT mode. The online applications will be accepted from December 29 to January 17. The exam will be conducted from February 21 to March 10,” he said.