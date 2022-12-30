Tripura: Amit Shah To Flag Off “Jana Bikash Yatra” On Jan 05; JP Nadda To Attend Closing Ceremony On Jan 12

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 30, 2022: Union Home minister Amit Shah to flag off two mammoth chariots of Bharatiya Janata Party under banner of “Jana Bikash Yatra” separately from two locations in Tripura on January 05 next while the party’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will attend the closing ceremony on January 12 next at Agartala city.

Addressing a press conference at Tripura Pradesh BJP Election Office here in Agartala city on Friday afternoon, party’s state president Rajib Bhattacharjee officially announced that the union Home minister Amit Shah is arriving in Tripura on January 05 next to commence a mammoth chariot at 11 AM from Dharmanagar in northern district and another chariot at 2 PM from Sabroom in southern district.

BJP state committee member and ICA minister Sushanta Chowdhury will supervise the entire programme of “Jana Bikash Yatra” from January 05 to 12 next throughout the state while party’s state general secretary Amit Rakshit has been given the charge to look after Shah’s programme in North Tripura district and party’s state general secretary Tinku Roy has been assigned to look after Shah’s event in South Tripura district, he added.

Bhattacharjee said “Various schemes, projects and benefits initiated by the central and state governments will be highlighted in the two chariots covering all the 60 assembly constituencies of Tripura. During this 8 days of party programme, 200 public meetings, 100 foot march and 50 roadshows will be held. These chariots will connect more than 10 lakh people.”

Speaking to reporters, ICA minister Chowdhury said that these mammoth chariots will march each and every assembly constituency from January 05 onwards with an aim of re-establishing the BJP government in Tripura through assembly election in 2023.

He also shared the road-map of two chariots starting from Dharmanagar and Sabroom on January 05 next. However, four sub-divisions- Kanchanpur, Gandacherra, Boxanagar, Amarpur cannot be connected due to geographical problems and hence, separate chariots will be prepared in those areas and march various routes and later join with the main chariots.

“On the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda i.e. “Yuva Diwas”, BJP national president JP Nadda will be attending the closing ceremony through a road show followed by an open public meeting where more than 50,000 youths will attend the ceremony in Agartala city”, he added.

ICA minister and ‘Jana Bikash Yatra’ Programme in-charge also said that the Tripura Pradesh BJP had invited 10 central leaders to attend this ‘Ratha Yatra’ from January 05 to 12 next and address various public gatherings across the state.

“In connection to this, Pradesh BJP election in-charge Dr Mahendra Singh, party’s national general secretary BL Santosh, party’s northeast coordinator Dr Sambit Patra, state ‘Prabhari’ Dr Mahesh Sharma, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and former CM Biplab Kumar Deb held several round of meetings to make this event successful”, Chowdhury told reporters.