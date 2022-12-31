Fatal Mishap Of College Professor In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 31, 2022: In a fatal accident, a 56-year old faculty of History subject newly posted at Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar Mahavidyalay (College) in Belonia under South Tripura district lost her life on Friday evening.

It is reported that the faculty of History subject named Prof Kriti Chakraborty attended her farewell ceremony at Michael Madhusudan Datta Mahavidyalay in Sabroom under South Tripura district on Friday. She was transferred to the Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar Mahavidyalay at Belonia on Thursday last.

After attending the farewell ceremony at the College in Sabroom, Prof Chakraborty was on her way to a relative’s house in Sabroom, accompanied by her husband Prof Tapan Chandra Roy at 5.30 PM.

It is learned that the deceased Kriti Chakraborty’s house is in the Bankar area in Belonia. The deceased’s husband said that while walking on the road, suddenly a Hero Splendor bike came from behind and hit his wife hard. Bike’s registration number is TR03E-8064.

Local people observed the incident and shifted her to Sabroom sub-divisional hospital where Dr Shambhu Majumder declared her dead and reported to Sabroom Police Station.

Arjun Chakma, sub-inspector of Sabroom police station rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and said that the police has launched an investigation to find the rider of the motorcycle, who is the prime accused behind the accident.