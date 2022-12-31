Stillbirth Incident In Tripura; Doctor Suspended For Dereliction Of Duties

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 31, 2022: Tripura’s Health department on Friday suspended Dr Dilip Kumar Das, head of the department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in IGM Hospital here in Agartala city for negligence and careless attitude towards a pregnant woman patient.

A complaint of negligence in the treatment of a pregnant woman resident of Lankamura in the peripheries of Agartala city at IGM Hospital was submitted to the Health department on December 26 last. Based on the complaint, the Health department urgently directed a three-member inquiry committee to submit an inquiry report.

Accordingly, Dr Dilip Kumar Das has already been suspended for dereliction of duty based on the preliminary report of the department.

The Tripura Government is responsible for ensuring that the people of all parts of the state have access to quality medical care at the right time. The state government expects the doctors and health workers to play a more sincere role in providing medical services in the hospital and the government will never tolerate negligence without knowledge of responsibility. This decision was reflected in the action taken by the health department today.

It is worthy to mention here that the pregnant woman, a resident of Lankamura, was examined by a PG student of IGM Hospital on December 26 last and referred to the Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology department. Dr Das advises the pregnant woman patient to visit the outdoor department on December 28 last without examining her. But the pregnant woman and her family were not satisfied with this advice. They spoke to another specialist in Obstetrics and Gynaecology. As the patient felt decreased breast movement, he immediately instructed her for ultrasonography. The ultrasonography report showed that the baby had died (intrauterine fetal death).

After learning about the incident, the family members of the patient became agitated. The patient was calmed down and admitted to the hospital. Her family members are also counselled. The dead child was later aborted.