Tripura Government Signs MoU of Rs 2,275 Crore With ADB On Power Distribution: Confirms Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, December 31, 2022: Tripura government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) of Rs 2,275 crore for power distribution with Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday last, confirmed Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Saturday afternoon, Dev Varma, who is also the minister in-charge of Power department said that the Secretary of the Power department Brijesh Pandey and ADB India Resident Mission officer in-charge Nilayamitash signed an agreement with ADB for revamping the 24×7 power supply and distribution across the state.

“The project will have Rs 1820 crore loan from ADB and Rs 455 crore of direct investment by the state government in power sector while the state government will repay Rs 155 crore and central government will repay rest of the loan as this project is an Externally Aided Project (EAP)”, he added.

Dev Varma said that the implementation of this agreement will boost up the situation of electricity services as it is a power surplus state. He also expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Finance and union minister Nirmala Sitharaman for making this possible and approving and giving such a huge gift to the people of Tripura at the beginning of new year.

“This project will benefit 6 to 7 lakh consumers and employment generation will be around 7 thousand. Despite the installation and inauguration of 44 new sub-stations, not a single penny has been hiked as electricity tariff in the last five years. In the next three to five years, the Power department in Tripura will spend Rs 3,000 crore including this project”, Deputy CM told reporters.

Citing the main components of the project, Power department’s secretary Brijesh Pandey said “Project will replace Rokhia’s existing 63 MW (3X21 MW) Open Cycle power project with a 120 MW Combined Cycle power project which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions through fuel saving. Project will increase the efficiency of Gomati Hydel Power Project through its renovation and modernization. Project will renovate 27 numbers of 33/11 KV sub-stations. Project will install 1,50,000 smart meters, 582 of 16 KVA and 547 of 25 KVA distribution transformers, etc. Project will do construction/ augmentation of 143.46 Km UG Cable, 1650 KMs Cover Conductor, 900 KMs of AB Conductor, 1262 KM of 11 KV lines. Project will build institutional capacity and overall business process of the state’s DISCOM and GLNCO, Project will promote gender equality through pilot testing of gender and socially inclusive workplace practices. It will support at least 15 selected women self-help groups (SHGs). The project will have economic and social benefits for rural energy consumers. A reliable electricity supply will lead to social and economic benefits and improved conditions for schools, hospitals, and other social services.”

He also said that a total investment of above Rs 2,000 crore has been made in last five years to strengthen the Power Sector Transmission and Distribution Network in the state.

The state government is implementing result-based reform linked RDSS Scheme to improve operational and financial viability of the Corporation at an investment of 800 crore. Under this scheme 5.47 lakh Smart and Prepaid Meters will be installed in consumer premises. In addition, 8720 km LT Arial Bunched (AB) Cable and 830 Distribution Transformers (DTs) will be installed.

Being asked about Unit-III in OTPC at Palatana under Gomati district, Pandey said that talks are going on between officials of ONGC and GAIL.