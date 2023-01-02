Tripura: Dead Body Of A Sexagenarian Recovered Near CM’s Residence

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, January 02, 2023: In a panic-triggering incident, a dead body of a sexagenarian has been recovered within 200 yards of Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha’s residence here in Agartala city on Monday afternoon.

Local eye witnesses claim that the dead body is likely to be a vagabond in his 70s, who was found to be loitering in front different temples and begging for money in the heart of Agartala city. However, people witnessed that ropes were tied on his hands and legs after recovering the body from the sewer.

Receiving information from common people, East Agartala police station staff led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Krishnadhan Debnath went to the spot and recovered the dead body from a sewer beside Sri Krishna Temple and just opposite to the Chief Minister Dr Saha’s residence.

Speaking to Northeast Today, SI Debnath said “We received information that the body of a person is drowning in a sewer beside Sri Krishna Temple. Accordingly, the dead body was recovered and shifted to GBP Hospital. It is expected that the person fell into the drain in an unconscious state of mind and failed to come out. The age would be around 65-70 years.”

The assembly election in Tripura is barely two months and such an incident just in front of Chief Minister’s residence had triggered tension among people of the locality. Despite being a highly secured zone and 24 hours availability of security personnel by the state police and TSR, this incident had raised questions on the minds of common people.